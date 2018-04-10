Coyote Men To Play At Kansas Next Year

USD Visits Phog Allen Fieldhouse On December 18th

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota men’s basketball coach Todd Lee announced today that the Coyotes will play the Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 18 in Lawrence, Kansas. It will be the first meeting between the programs.

“Kansas is one of the premier programs in the country and Allen Fieldhouse is one of the most legendary places to play,” Lee said. “We always want our team to have experiences in environments like that. The game itself will be a big challenge for us. These games are something our team and fans can continue to look forward to.”

Kansas, fresh off a trip to the 2018 Final Four, has won five NCAA Championships and a record 14-straight Big 12 Conference titles. The Jayhawks tallied a 31-8 record in 2017-18 and ended the season ranked No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kansas has amassed 2,248 all-time victories, the second most in Division I history behind Kentucky.

Allen Fieldhouse has been the home of the Jayhawks for 63 years with a capacity of 16,300. Kansas has sold out 275 consecutive games, dating back to the 2001-02 season.

The Coyotes are coming off a Division I era record 26 wins and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25. The 26 wins ranked No. 25 in the nation for total wins while nine road victories ranked No. 18 in the nation.

A trip joining the Coyotes in Kansas is part of the Calling All Coyotes Auction taking place Friday in Sioux Falls. The winner of the auction would join the Coyotes on the team bus, attend team meals and tour Allen Fieldhouse in addition to receiving two tickets to the game.

The contest marks the second-straight season USD has faced a Big 12 opponent as the Coyotes played at TCU in November of this past season.

-Press Release Courtesy USD Athletics