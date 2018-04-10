Polls Remain Open Until 7PM For Sioux Falls City Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While the polls are still open and many of you may be heading out to cast your ballots, some voters got started right away this morning.

The 55 polling locations and 66 precincts opened right at 7 a.m. this morning with citizens casting their votes for the new Sioux Falls Mayor, city council, and school board members.

City Clerk Tom Greco told KDLT News that he expects roughly a 30 percent voter turn out in the election, however, some residents think that number is far too low.

“I would love to see the turnout numbers higher I mean we should be at least at 50 percent if not higher and it’s important for everybody to come out and make their voice heard because this is the point where we get to engage in our democratic process,” says Sioux Falls resident, Jason Lemke.

During the last mayoral election in 2014, 32 percent of Sioux Falls residents voted. We will know more later tonight when we reveal the results of the election.

The polls are open until 7 p.m., if you don’t know where to vote, visit siouxfalls.org for your nearest precinct.