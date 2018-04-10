Scoreboard Tuesday, April 10th
MLB
Twins 4, Houston 1
College Baseball
Creighton 9, SDSU 4
Dakota Wesleyan 4, Hastings 3
Hastings 7, Dakota Wesleyan 2
Midland 3, Mount Marty 2
Mount Marty 4, Midland 2
College Softball
Northwestern 10, Waldorf 2
Northwestern 9, Waldorf 1
Women’s College Tennis
Northwestern 6, Morningside 3
Men’s College Golf
Missouri Tiger Invite
1. Missouri (839)
2. Kansas State (850)
3. Missouri State (863)
4. USD (868)
Women’s College Golf
Kansas City Intercollegiate
1. NDSU (596)
2. IUPUI (604)
3. SDSU (607)
7. USD (632)
Central Region Spring Preview
1. Arkansas Tech (601)
2. SW Oklahoma State (615)
T14. SMSU (701)
H.S. Boy’s Tennis
Lincoln 8, Roosevelt 1