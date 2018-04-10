SDSU Wastes Four Run Lead In Loss At Creighton

Jacks Give Up Nine Unanswered Runs In 9-4 Loss

OMAHA, NE — South Dakota State saw a four-run lead slip away on Tuesday night in Omaha, as Creighton scored nine unanswered runs to defeat the Jackrabbit baseball team 9-4 at TD Ameritrade Park.

Reigning Summit League Player of the Week Phil Velez drove in two runs and Nick Smith went 3-5. Creighton’s Jack Strunc went 3-4 with a two-run homerun.

SDSU will open a three game series against North Dakota State on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 AM at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. The series was moved from Brookings to field conditions and potential bad weekend weather.

