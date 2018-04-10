Sioux Falls City Council Race Heading For Runoff Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Like the race for mayor, a Sioux Falls city council spot will also be decided by a runoff election. Voters had five candidates to choose from in the central district.

The two who will continue to make their case for a seat on the council are Zach DeBoer and Curt Soehl. DeBoer pulled in 27.59 precent of the vote while Soehl earned 26.52 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Michelle Erpenbach is leaving because of term limits.

Sioux Falls architect Tom Hurlbert finished third with 23.94 percent of the votes followed by Scott Bartlett and Thor Bardon.

Voters also decided on two at-large city council seats. In the at-large “A” race, Janet Brekke defeated John Paulson. Meanwhile, Christine Erickson defended her seat against Nick Weiland with 33.19 percent of the vote.

Erickson currently serves at the Vice Chair on the City Council. Weiland was originally going to run for mayor, but dropped out to join the race for city council.

Like the mayoral runoff election, the election will be held on May 1st. Voters will head to their designated polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Absentee ballots will also be available.

The last time Sioux Falls had a runoff election was 2010. City Clerk Tom Greco says they never know when they will see a runoff, but they always prepare for one.

“I think we’ve had four or five run-offs since 1994 so they do happen particularly with the mayoral races or really any race that has three or more candidates,” said Greco.

April 16th is the last day to register for the runoff.