Sioux Falls Mayoral Race Heading For Runoff Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s Election Day in Sioux Falls residents were voting to decide new Mayor, three city councilors, and two school board members.

We don’t know all of the winners tonight, but we do know that we’re heading for a runoff election. In the race for Sioux Falls’ next mayor, no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes.

Paul TenHaken led all candidates with 34.11 percent of the vote. TenHaken is the founder and former CEO of the marketing company Click Rain.

He will be going up against Jolene Loetscher in the May 1st runoff election. The business owner and former tv reporter finished second with 24.89 percent of the vote.

Former city council member Jim Entenman was third with 19.08 percent, followed by other former city councilors Greg Jamison, Kenny Anderson Jr. and businessman Mike Gunn.

The runoff election will be held on May 1st and voters will head to their designated polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Absentee ballots will also be available.

The last time Sioux Falls had a runoff election was 2010. City Clerk Tom Greco says they never know when they will see a runoff, but they always prepare for one.

“I think we’ve had four or five run-offs since 1994 so they do happen particularly with the mayoral races or really any race that has three or more candidates,” said Greco.

April 16th is the last day to register for the runoff.

We joined both Jolene Loetscher and Paul TenHaken at their headquarters after tonight’s election.