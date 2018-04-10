Timberwolves Face Win-Or-Go Home Finale With Denver

Minnesota Seeking First Playoff Berth Since 2004

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Whether or not the Minnesota Timberwolves will go to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, or go home, hinges on tomorrow night’s regular season finale with Denver.

The Wolves defeated Memphis 113-94 last night. That coupled with Denver’s win over Portland kept the two teams tied at 46-35 for the final playoff spot in the West. It sets up a simple scenario-the winner is in and the loser can start making their tee times.

The Wolves are 2-1 against Denver this year, but the Nuggets are on a 6 game win streak, including a win over Minnesota last week.

Tip time is at 7 PM.