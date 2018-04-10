Watertown Man Arrested For Murder

WATERTOWN – A homicide investigation is underway after an overnight stabbing.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Jeremy Steinberg of Watertown Tuesday morning at 9:55 a.m. He is charged with 2nd degree murder and aggravated assault in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Kristopher Spotts.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of 39th St. SW around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing. There they found Spotts, who was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Steinberg is being held at the Codington County Detention Center on $750,000 bond.