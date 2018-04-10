Zuckerberg says Facebook has seen no falloff

WASHINGTON (AP) – CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has not seen a falloff in usage in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg had already said last week that the company has not seen any “meaningful impact” from an online campaign to “delete Facebook” or from some high-profile departures, such as Elon Musk’s companies pulling their pages from the site.

Tuesday’s congressional hearing is the first of two Zuckerberg faces this week to answer questions about Facebook’s privacy protections and other issues.