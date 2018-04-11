3 Arrested in Connection with Fatal Stabbing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.-It’s quiet now, but Monday night this neighborhood on the Southwest side of town had emergency responders on the scene outside of a residence.

“Law enforcement got a call of a stabbing that had occurred at the 900 block of 39th Street Southwest,” said Watertown Sheriff, Brad Howell.

The stabbing victim, 28-year-old Christopher Spotts, was taken to the hospital where he died.

There are 3 suspects in custody. Police say this wasn’t a random act.

“They knew each other. There were acquaintances there,” said Sheriff Howell.

Later that evening 38-year-old Watertown resident Jeremy Steinberg was arrested for 2nd degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say this is not the first time he’s had run-ins with the law, but couldn’t give any other details on those previous incidents.

Two more suspects were arrested in Huron. 19-year-olds Johnny Koenig and Andres Moreno are charged with accessory to crime and aggravated assault.

Koenig is also being held on unrelated drug charges out of codington county.

Police say there were people present during the stabbing. the victim’s girlfriend and kids.

Authorities are also looking into events that happened after the stabbing.

“It’s possible that other charges and other people could be charged in the future here. it’s still currently under investigation at this time,” said Sheriff Howell.

Police are still investigating and haven’t said if alcohol or drugs were involved in this case.