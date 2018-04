Authorities ID Chancellor woman killed in weekend crash

MARION, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Chancellor woman who died in a one-vehicle crash in Turner County.

The Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Lolette Oja lost control of her sport utility vehicle on a gravel road south of Marion on Saturday night, and the SUV rolled in the ditch.

Oja died at the scene. She was traveling alone.