Authorities Seize $445K In Ongoing Fentanyl Distribution Case

PIERRE, S.D. – Authorities say they have seized an additional $445,220 in an ongoing fentanyl distribution case.

The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation related to arrests made in October 2017. 28-year-old Cory Poelstra and 23-year-old Carissa Sayler were both arrested on multiple drug charges including fentanyl distribution.

Authorities seized over $86,000 in cash, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana during the arrests.

The investigation was conducted by the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the Division of Criminal Investigation.