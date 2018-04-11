Bail reduced for woman accused of aiding fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Bail has been lowered Tuesday for a woman accused of being an accessory to a fatal shooting in Rapid City.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge reduced bail for Cierra Walks from $100,000 to $25,000 Tuesday, citing the potential delays while jurisdictional issues regarding her arrest on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation are litigated.

KOTA-TV reports Walks was arrested with Maricelo Garcia in October of 2017 in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee earlier that month. She has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to the crime. A hearing to decide the legality of Walks arrest is scheduled for July 18. Garcia has been charged with first-degree murder.