Bemidji woman dies in police chase crash after stabbing

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) – A Bemidji woman is dead after crashing her vehicle during a police chase following a stabbing.

Beltrami County sheriff’s officials say 24-year-old Traci Cloud was fleeing on state Highway 89 when she ran off the road and rolled her vehicle Tuesday night. Deputies, Red Lake police officers and Minnesota state troopers tried to help her, but Cloud died at the scene.

Authorities were called around 10 p.m. about a 25-year-old Red Lake man being assaulted with a knife during a domestic dispute just west of Bemidji. The man ran to the home of a neighbor, who called 911.

Deputies arrived and signaled Cloud to stop, but she took off across neighbors’ yards and led police on a chase.

The man was taken to an emergency room. His condition is unknown.