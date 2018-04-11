Chances To Win A Runoff: A Look At Past Elections

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The runoff election is a clean slate, a chance for two candidates to start back at square one to win the race. But, is a candidate for mayor more likely to win if they had the most votes the first time around? Looking back at Sioux Falls’ history, the answer is no.

There have been four mayoral runoff elections since a new city charter was adopted in 1994. Three out of those four times, the candidate who did not get the most votes in the regular election ended up winning the runoff.

Dave Munson was the biggest underdog to win, beating Dick Brown in the 2002 runoff after trailing by about 1,800 votes the first time. Gary Hanson also made the comeback to win in 1994 and so did incumbent mayor Mike Huether in 2010. But, Paul Tenhaken has a bigger advantage than past runoff mayoral candidates. He led Jolene Loetscher by more than 2,900 votes Tuesday night.