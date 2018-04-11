Davison County Commission rejects wind project for 2nd time

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – The Davison County Commission has rejected a wind project between Mitchell and Mount Vernon for the second time in three years.

The Daily Republic reports the panel voted unanimously Tuesday against permitting the nine-turbine wind project. Commissioners cited concerns about property rights issues and potential loss in property values.

Con Edison Development hoped to make the project part of three in the region, along with wind projects in Aurora and Brule counties that are expected to get underway next month.

The Davison County project was first presented to the county’s planning board in 2015, but commissioners rejected it the next year. The company changed the plan but it still met with opposition, though it also had supporters.