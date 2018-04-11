Driver pleads not guilty in crash deaths of 2 boys, 16

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) – A driver has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the crash deaths of two 16-year-old boys in northeast Iowa’s Clayton County.

Court records say 20-year-old Kory Doeppke is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. County Sheriff Michael Tschirgi has said Doeppke was headed west when he didn’t halt at a stop sign near Edgewood on Feb. 16 and collided with a northbound pickup. The two fatally injured boys were in the back seat of Doeppke’s car. Officials identified them as Brady Edwards and Izaiah Drinkwater.

The pickup driver wasn’t injured.

A hearing on a competency examination of Doeppke is set for May 22.