Gubernatorial Candidate Billie Sutton Donates Donations to LifeScape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Donations made anonymously to a candidate’s campaign can not legally be spent by that candidate, according to state law.

On Wednesday, one gubernatorial candidate is donating his anonymous donations. Democratic hopeful Billie Sutton was in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, to make a donation to LifeScape.

The $1,252 check will go to help LifeScape send kids to the annual Winner Elks Rodeo.

“With rodeo, that’s a sport that you’re guaranteed to get knocked down. But you have to keep fighting and get up and move forward, and these kids are my heroes in that. they face challenges everyday that i cant fathom to understand,” said Sutton.

This year is the 49th annual Winner Elks Rodeo, which also serves as a benefit for LifeScape’s children’s outreach programs.

About 10 LifeScape kids get to attend every year.