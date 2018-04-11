HIGHLIGHTS: Augie Softball & Baseball Victorious in Midweek Contests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A dominating win in the first game of the day over Southwest Minnesota State gave way to a tight, extra inning, contest in the second, but the Augustana softball team prevailed in both, getting a Maggie Dunnett walk-off single in the nightcap for a 3-2, eight inning win, which followed an 11-1, five inning victory in the opener.

The sweep gives the Vikings a 28-8 record on the season overall, and a 10-2 mark in the NSIC, while the Mustangs head home with a 10-19 record, 5-9 in conference play.

Ashley Mickschl kept the Mustangs off the board in the first, and then got all the support she would need in the bottom of the first, as the Vikings plated seven runs on seven hits to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Augustana got an RBI single from Kylie Rome and two-RBI hits from both Maggie Kadrlik and Abbie Lund, along with runs on a wild pitch and a passed ball to build the big lead.

SMSU got on the board with a solo homerun from Mackenzie Clouse in the second, but the Vikings bounced back with two more runs in the bottom of the frame on a Christina Pickett double for a 9-1 Augie lead.

Still 9-1 in the fourth, Kadrlik smashed a solo shot over the right field fence for a 10-1 lead, and then Pickett delivered again with a RBI single to cap the scoring at 11-1.

Mickschl surrendered just two hits in four innings, both to Clouse, and finished with two each in strikeouts and walks to improve to 12-3 on the season. Olivia Wolters finished the game with a hitless fifth.

SMSU drew first blood in Game 2, scoring a single unearned run in the first and in the third to take a 2-0 lead into the fourth, when the Vikings got on the board with a Mickschl home run to left which halved the Mustangs lead to 2-1.

Still 2-1 in the sixth, Kadrlik opened the inning with a solo homer to knot the game at 2-2, which held until the bottom of the eighth, when Dunnett delivered with a bases loaded, one out single to shallow center that scored Samantha Eisenreich, who pinch ran for Kadrlik after she drew a walk to open the inning.

The Vikings now wait on the weather, as it looks like it may force more changes to the schedule. The Vikings may try to move Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader with MSU Moorhead to Friday, so stay with GoAugie.com for the latest changes.

— GoAugie.com —

The No. 3 Augustana baseball team (28-2, 14-2 NSIC) continued its winning ways on Wednesday at Karras Park with a 6-1 victory over Mayville State (19-8). Augustana used strong pitching, timely hitting and solid defense to pick up its 28th win of 2018.

Tanner Brown made his first collegiate start for the Vikings on Wednesday and went a career-best 3+ innings allowing one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Brown’s only blemish came against the second batter of the game when Jonathan Pluth hit a home run to left, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead.

The Vikings would tie the game up in the fourth as Michael Svozil would score on a Jordan Barth sacrifice fly. The Vikings would take the lead in the fifth on Lucas Wylie’s fourth home run of the season. Barth would add a RBI single in the sixth to give the Vikings a 3-1 lead through six.

The Vikings added three runs in the eighth to seal the victory. Sam Baier recorded a two-RBI double and Barth picked up his third RBI on the day with a groundout to score Baier. The Vikings won the game 6-1.

Dalton Allen (3-0) picked up the win for Augustana after he relieved Brown in the fourth. Allen went two innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Austin Orvis, Jonas Lovin, Derek Dahlke and Zach Reeg each threw a scoreless inning of relief. The Augustana bullpen went six innings, giving up no runs on three hits, while walking two and striking out five, lowering the team’s season ERA to 2.24.

Offensively, Johnson, Svozil and Wylie each recorded two hits on the day. Barth led the way with three RBI and Wylie notched two. Wylie has hit the last four Viking home runs this season.

Weather has forced a change in the Vikings weekend schedule as they will now only play a single doubleheader against Concordia-St. Paul. The Vikings and Golden Bears will play at Karras Park on Friday, April 13 at 12:30 p.m.

— GoAugie.com —