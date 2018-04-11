Iowa health officials seek second cannabis oil manufacturer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Department of Public Health is seeking a second medical cannabis oil manufacturer.

Interested parties must notify their intent to apply by 4 p.m. May 16. Formal applications will be due May 31. The department will announce its intended licensee June 29.

The state’s first manufacturer, MedPharm Iowa, which was licensed last year, is required to have products available for distribution by Dec. 1. The second manufacturer licensee will be required to have products available no later than July 1, 2019.

The department announced last month it would allow medical marijuana sales in five Iowa communities: Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Davenport, Waterloo and the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights. Patients will be able to obtain cannabis oil with a state permit for conditions such as epilepsy and cancer.