These Kids Could Use a Super Hero

The campaign underway to raise awareness and funds for Court Appointed Special Advocates

There are hundreds of children each year, and right now, waiting for the help of a Court Appointed Special Advocate in the Sioux Falls region. These are children, that through various circumstances, need someone to be a voice for them. And the Red Cape Campaign now underway aims to raise awareness both of the need for volunteers and support for the program, as well as the issues a growing number of children in our area face. For more on CASA and the Red Cape Campaign, click the link above for our conversation with Chris Prendergast, one of our tech experts and a volunteer for the organization, or find a direct link to the program here.