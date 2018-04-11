Minnesota to spend $1.3M amid licensing system complaints

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota will spend $1.3 million to temporarily add staff to handle the fallout from the launch of the state Licensing and Registration System.

The Star Tribune reports that the state Driver and Vehicle Services office will draw funds from the Highway User Tax Distribution Fund.

Cassandra O’Hern is the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. She said Tuesday the office plans to hire 26 more staff members.

The office received an onslaught of complaints when the system launched in July. O’Hern says they received 30,000 emails and 700,000 calls in February and March. She says 500,000 calls were lost because there weren’t enough operators. The office had about 40 people responding to calls and emails.

The state has already spent at least $93 million on the system.