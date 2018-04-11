Oldest courthouse still in use in state to be replaced

OLIVET, S.D. (AP) – Voters in Hutchinson County have approved a $4.5 million courthouse.

The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reports that nearly two-thirds of the 1,700 voters in Tuesday’s election favored the project.

The current courthouse was built in 1881 and is the oldest in use in the state. County officials say it has mold, water damage, cracks and other structural deficiencies.

The County Commission decided in February to replace it, but opponents organized a successful petition drive to put the matter to a public vote. Opponents had raised concerns about the proposed cost, location and necessity of a new courthouse.

The county has built up $2.7 million in a construction fund and will borrow the rest of the needed money from a bank.