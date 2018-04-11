Runoff Election: What You Need To Know

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The runoff election for mayor and a city council spot in Sioux Falls is Tuesday, May 1.

Paul Tenhaken’s name will appear first on the ballot in the mayor’s race, followed by Jolene Loetscher. In the runoff for the Central District seat on City Council, Zach DeBoer will be first on the ballot, followed by Curt Soehl.

The runoff election functions the same way as the city election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the city clerk, you’ll vote at the same polling place that you did for Tuesday’s election. If you don’t know your polling place, you can find it here. The voter registration deadline for the runoff election is Monday, April 16. That form can be found by clicking here. Absentee voting begins Tuesday, April 24.