Two More Arrested In Connection With Fatal Watertown Stabbing





WATERTOWN, S.D. – Authorities in Watertown have arrested two more people in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred Monday night.

On Monday, authorities charged 38-year-old Jeremy Steinberg with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the alleged stabbing death of 28-year-old Kristopher Spotts.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of 39th St. SW around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing. There they found Spotts, who was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Steinberg is being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

During the investigation authorities determined 19-year-old Andres Morena and 19-year-old Martin Koenig Jr. were persons of interest.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Morena and Koenig Jr. were arrested and charged with accessory to crime and aggravated assault stemming from the fatal stabbing.