What Makes The Sioux Falls Runoff Election Unique

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race to be the next mayor of South Dakota’s biggest city isn’t over yet – in fact – some might say it’s just getting started.

On Tuesday night, Loetscher and TenHaken celebrated their road to the runoff with parties. That’s pretty fitting, considering that Augustana Poltical Science professor Emily Wanless says that parties have everything to do with this election.

The mayoral race is technically a nonpartisan one, meaning that political parties aren’t relevant. However, Wanless says voters did not see it that way.

“Something that makes this election so unique, right, is that it’s a primary but at the same time, you’ve got two political parties competing,” said Wanless.

Wanless says Loetscher had to win over public support for the Democrats by beating out Kenny Anderson Junior. On the other hand, she said TenHaken secured the Republican vote by beating Entenman, Jamison, and Gunn.

“She had less of a contest and an easier time solidifying her base of Democratic voters. Then, Paul TenHaken had several viable candidates,” said Wanless.

Voters are usually less likely to come out for a runoff by about 30 percent. However, it’s easier for voters to read up on two candidates instead of six.

“Maybe it was just too hard of a decision for the primary when you had to think about all of these six candidates and now, it’s narrowed down to two,” said Wanless.

Wanless says the top two both have recognizable names – however – you may not recognize them as polticians. Both of them have no government experience – yet.

“I think the tone currently in poltiics is to be an outsider, to be someone that’s not part of the problem,” said Wanless.

In just a few weeks, an outsider will be an insider in City Hall.

The last runoff was in 2010 when Mike Heuther was elected. The city actually saw an increase in voter turnout for that runoff than the initial election.