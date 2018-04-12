Aberdeen Police Arrest Man After Hours-Long Standoff

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A man who barricaded himself inside an Aberdeen residence is in custody.

Police responded to a home in the 500 block of North Main Street about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, after a report of a man threatening a family member with a knife.

Authorities believe 27-year-old Nathan Little had up to five firearms inside the home. Authorities evacuated nearby residences and activated a special response team.

Negotiations continued for a couple of hours before officers used tear gas and a stun gun to subdue Little.

He’s facing aggravated assault and drug charges.