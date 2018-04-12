Best Foods to Fuel Your Body During Training

Countless Americans – this time of year especially – are in the midst of training for a spring or summer race. Some do it to motivate themselves to get in shape just for one event. For others, the race circuit is a lifestyle. Whatever your reason, it can be easy to fall behind when it comes to fueling your body with the right foods. Dietitian Lizzie Kasparek from the Sanford Sports Science Institute joined us in the KDLT Kitchen with some healthy options to keep your energy up and your body getting what it needs to succeed.