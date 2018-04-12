Brandon Valley High School Reschedules Prom Due To Blizzard

BRANDON, S.D. – The weekend’s snowy storm may not be here quite yet, but it’s already impacting the city of Brandon big-time. Brandon Valley High School is moving its prom from Saturday to Friday because of the wild weather.

EB from Love That Look has lived in Brandon all her life. Her salon was prepping for 33 hair appointments for prom-goers this Saturday. Well, that was until those plans were foiled.

“The phone just keep ringing non-stop, and it rang,” said EB.

With a freaky forecast glooming on Saturday, school administrators moved the prom to Friday. Now, dozens of high-schoolers wanted to move their long-awaited hair appointments up to Friday. EB is a Brandon Valley alumna herself.

“I’ve never heard of prom moving,” said EB.

Fortunately, other clients care and were happy to move their hair appointment around.

“Actually, we had clients come in here to the salon and say ‘hey we heard prom got moved to Friday. We can change our appointment if you want to get some girls in for their hair,’” said EB.

“The main thing is we got all of our girls taken care of,” said EB. “They’re coming in. Hopefully they’ll be happy when they leave.”

Across the street, a blooming flower shop received that same phone call that they had to have flowers ready a day early.

“”I also have some of my employees that go to school there,” said florist Magen Barrett. “So we got the call about 10:30 yesterday morning and said “okay, let’s get going.’ So, we were here quite late last night getting a good head start.”

However, Magen is running on flower power. The florist says even with a new deadline, they’ll make the cut.

“We do a lot of corsages for them and you know, they come in and they pick out the bow,” said Barrett.

Fortunately, there’s no school scheduled for Friday.

“They also had to redo their dinner dates, redo their tux times, their hair, their nails, anything,” said Barrett. “It impacted a lot of people.”

However, Barrett says the most important thing isn’t when prom is, but that students get home safe when it’s over.

Over 400 students are expected to attend. KDLT left a voicemail with the school’s principal asking for an interview.