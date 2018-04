Brian Norberg Steps Down After 15 Seasons with Watertown Boys Basketball

WATERTOWN, S.D. — After 15 years of leading the Watertown High School Boy’s Basketball team Head Coach Brian Norberg has resigned according to the Watertown Public Opinion.

Norberg is a Watertown native and played for the Arrows. He’s also the winningest head coach in program history. His team won the State Class AA title in 2008.