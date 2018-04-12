LINK: Vote for Brandon Valley in Kraftville Hockey Contest

BRANDON S.D. — It’s been a busy election week across the Sioux Empire, and now the Brandon Valley hockey teams need your vote.

Brandon has made it to the top four of the Kraftville Hockey contest. They could win $150,000 for rink upgrades and an NHL preseason game at the PREMIER Center.

You can vote here beginning Thursday at 11:00 p.m. through Saturday morning at 10:00.

Even though the rink is in Brandon the entire Sioux Empire can benefit from this contest.

“If we could get that indoor rink we’re going to have much more ice time for Sioux Falls, Tea, Harrisburg all the different communities around Sioux Falls,” says Cody Clites VP Brandon Valley Hockey Association.

“These resources will help a lot because I’m sure our fans would like to sit in an indoor ice rink and not have to sit out in a -20 degree weather to watch us play. It would be really beneficial to all the upcoming players in the new generations,” says Terron Martin of the BV Ice Cats.