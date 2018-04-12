Many State Gov’t Offices Closed Friday For Blizzard

PIERRE, SD – Governor Dennis Daugaard is closing state government offices in 32 counties Friday because of the approaching blizzard.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the counties covered by the governor’s order are Bennett, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth and Ziebach.

DPS says only essential personnel within state offices in those counties should report to their work stations.

Officials are monitoring the storm closely and evaluating whether further state office closures might be necessary.

Residents should call ahead Friday to make sure the government office in their county is open.