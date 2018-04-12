Plan would allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients

WASHINGTON (AP) – Conservatives supporting ways to cut back on food stamps may find one in a plan that would allow states to require certain recipients to undergo drug testing.

The Trump administration is weighing a proposal that would apply mostly to people who are able-bodied, without dependents and applying for some specialized jobs. An administration official briefed on the proposal says about 1 out of 20 participants in the food stamp program could be affected.

The official isn’t authorized to discuss the plan publicly and requested anonymity.

The Trump administration is pushing for ways to allow states more flexibility in how they implement federal programs that serve the poor, unemployed or uninsured. Along those lines, another proposal would allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients.