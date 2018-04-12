Police: Sioux Falls Man Arrested After Stabbing, Carjacking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested a man after they say stabbed another man during a carjacking.

Police say at around 1:30 p.m., the suspect was outside a home in the 800 block of South Regal Place. The suspect demanded the 21-year-old victim’s vehicle before stabbing him and taking off with the vehicle.

A detective saw the vehicle on West 12th Street but fled at a high rate of speed when officers attempted a stop.

Police say they found the stolen vehicle a short time later abandoned near 24th Street and Williams Avenue. An officer then saw the suspect near 28th Street and Lincoln Avenue. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect to a church in the area.

Police arrested 35-year-old Chol Thon Deng for first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, and grand theft.

The victim received minor injuries.