Powerball ticket worth $1 million bought in central Iowa

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket bought at a central Iowa convenience store is worth $1 million.

The ticket bought at a Casey’s store in Nevada matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday night but not the Powerball number. No one won the nearly $90 million jackpot in the multistate lottery. The figure is expected to reach $106 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Prizes of $1 million or more must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.