Scoreboard Thursday, April 12th
College Baseball
SDSU 5, NDSU 4 (game 1) – SDSU 12, NDSU 9 (game 2)
MSU-Mankato 3, USF 1 (game 1) – MSU-Mankato 6, USF 0 (game 2)
College Softball
NDSU 9, SDSU 2 (game 1) – SDSU 11, NDSU 3 (game 2)
GPAC Scoreboard for April 12
Track & Field
Results of Meets With GPAC Teams: Click Here
Baseball
Doane University 9, Dordt College 1
Dordt College 1, Doane University 0
Softball
Dordt College 3, College of Saint Mary 1
Mount Marty College 6, Hastings College 4
Dordt College 6, College of Saint Mary 0
Midland University 3, Northwestern College 2 (8)
Midland University 11, Northwestern College 3
Mount Marty College 1, Hastings College 0
Concordia 11, Doane 10 (Completion of Game from March 22)
Men’s Tennis
Midland University 7, Concordia University 2
MLB
Twins 4, White Sox 0
H.S. Boys Tennis
Lincoln 9, Brookings 0
Lincoln 9, Harrisburg 0
O’Gorman 9, Mitchell 0