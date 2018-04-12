Scoreboard Thursday, April 12th

Scoreboard Thursday, April 12th

College Baseball

SDSU 5, NDSU 4 (game 1) – SDSU 12, NDSU 9 (game 2)

MSU-Mankato 3, USF 1 (game 1) – MSU-Mankato 6, USF 0 (game 2)

College Softball

NDSU 9, SDSU 2 (game 1) – SDSU 11, NDSU 3 (game 2)

GPAC Scoreboard for April 12

Track & Field

Results of Meets With GPAC Teams: Click Here

Baseball

Doane University 9, Dordt College 1

Dordt College 1, Doane University 0

Softball

Dordt College 3, College of Saint Mary 1

Mount Marty College 6, Hastings College 4

Dordt College 6, College of Saint Mary 0

Midland University 3, Northwestern College 2 (8)

Midland University 11, Northwestern College 3

Mount Marty College 1, Hastings College 0

Concordia 11, Doane 10 (Completion of Game from March 22)

Men’s Tennis

Midland University 7, Concordia University 2

MLB

Twins 4, White Sox 0

H.S. Boys Tennis

Lincoln 9, Brookings 0

Lincoln 9, Harrisburg 0

O’Gorman 9, Mitchell 0