SDSU FOOTBALL PLAYERS HOPE TO GROW BONE MARROW REGISTRY

BROOKINGS, S.D.-For many who have blood cancer, the only cure is a bone marrow transplant, but the issue is finding that match. Many times people don’t match with a family member, so they have to wait for someone on the donor registry.

Swab your mouth, sign some paperwork and wait to see if you’re a match. That’s all it can take to save a life. The South Dakota State University football team is determined to help give people a fighting chance.

“We’re fighting blood cancer and a lot of times the only cure is getting a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor, so you’re really relying on people being added to this registry,” said SDSU Assistant Head Coach, Jason Eck.

This is the second year they’ve held the “Be the Match” bone marrow drive.

“Athletes have a really good opportunity to reach out to kids around campus. So it was actually started years ago with other division one programs and then one of our coaches, Jason Eck took it upon himself to you know bring it here and we’ve just kind of been running with it so far,” said Wide Receiver Alex Wilde.

Last year SDSU added 374 people to the donor registry.

“On a drive that one of the football teams does, usually 1 out of 180 people who are added to the registry end up donating,” said Coach Eck.

They hope to continue to increase that number, so they can help people like Katie Krystosek. Her mom survived cancer because of a donor match

“She may not be here today or she’d still be battling, so it’s really emotional, but it’s exciting at the same time and her donor was 24-years-old at the time, so it’s exciting that just a young man would help out somebody he didn’t know,” said Krystosek.

There are certain factors that make college students good candidates. You must be age 18 to 44 and they look for diversity because you’re more likely to match with someone from your same ethnic background.

If you’re interested in being added to the donor registry, you can sign up at bethematch.org. They’ll mail you a kit.