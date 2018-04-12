Sioux Falls Daycare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested a 62-year-old daycare worker after surveillance cameras showed her abusing children.

Police say a mother of one of the three victims was watching security cameras in a room at the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire’s Eastside Early Learning Center and noticed the worker striking her child. The mother then reported the incident to police on Monday.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the weeks leading up to Monday and found that three one-year-old children were abused by the worker at different times.

Police arrested Fanaye Eshetu Gebrekidan on Thursday for six counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Police say none of the children received serious injuries.