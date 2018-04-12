State won’t collect $30 million in MinnesotaCare premiums

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – State officials say they will give up on efforts to collect a backlog of $30 million in MinnesotaCare premiums that weren’t paid because of problems with a computer system.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says the problem has been fixed, but identifying the people who had not been billed would likely cost more than the money the state would collect.

The Star Tribune reports Acting Human Services Commissioner Chuck Johnson says it would also create confusion and stress for past enrollees, who make no more than twice the poverty level, if they were to receive a bill from years ago. The state has been wrestling with the computer issue since 2014.

The system failed to properly bill MinnesotaCare enrollees for monthly premiums, which range up to $80 depending on income and family size.