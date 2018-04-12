Volga man sentenced for disturbing protected wetlands

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Volga man convicted of disturbing protected wetlands on his property has been sentenced to a year of probation and fined $100.

Sixty-one-year-old Kevin Mast also was ordered to restore six wetland areas.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Mast installed drain tile on his property in 2013 despite a warning from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that the project conflicted with a wetlands easement and wasn’t authorized.

Mast was indicted last September and convicted by a federal jury in January.