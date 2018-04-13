I-90 Closing from Rapid City to Murdo

Due to worsening conditions across the state on Friday, officials have closed Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Murdo, both east and westbound, effective at 6 a.m. MST (7 a.m. CST).

Officials with the Department of Transportation report heavy snow and strong winds have made safe travel impossible in this area. Motorists are strongly cautioned that other roads in area will likely become impassible as this storm continues throughout the day. Officials ask drivers to stay put and not plan any travel across the state for the rest of today and into the weekend if at all possible. As this storm system moves through, more interstate closures and No Travel Advisories can be expected.

Information on road closures and advisories are posted on www.safetravelusa.com/sd and on the phone based 5-1-1. Drivers of high-profile vehicles specifically are urged to exercise extra caution across the state with sustained winds of 25-40 mph in most areas along with gusts of 50 plus mph according to the NWS.

“We understand people want to be on the roads and about their business, but we ask for patience while the storm moves through the state and our maintenance crews can get the roads clear and safe for travel,’’ said Greg Fuller, director of Operations.