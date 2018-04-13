April Snow Is Normal, Just Not This Much

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Living in the upper midwest, we know our winters sometimes last longer than usual.

That comes with snow happening in the month of the April. Snowfall within this month is normal, but this blizzard is different.

Very strong winds and heavy snowfall up to eighteen inches possible will make this storm one to remember. Dynamics vary to create monster blizzards, and the ingredients for this storm have created something major.

“Basically what we call a perfect storm. When you start dealing with the snow out west like we are today, then it progresses across the entire state, its very rare that a storm like this impacts such a large area. That’s going to adversely impact it for such a long period of time as well,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist in charge Todd Heitkamp.”

People are urged to not travel in any sort on Saturday. The National Weather Service wants you to take this storm seriously, and stay home.