Coyotes Crush Jackrabbits On Tennis Court

USD Drops SDSU 7-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—The South Dakota tennis team claimed its third Summit League victory after defeating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a clean sweep 7-0 Friday afternoon at Huether Family Match Pointe. The win gives USD a 9-8 lead over SDSU in the South Dakota Showdown Series.

“It’s a great day anytime you beat your rival,” USD tennis coach Brett Barnett said. “We came in and played a very focused match. We started and finished really well. It’s great to officially qualify for the tournament and we are going to give it everything we have against Denver Sunday.”

The Coyotes improve to 3-1 in the Summit League (9-10 overall) and can clinch a top-two seed in the tournament with a win over Denver Sunday. The Jackrabbits drop to 0-4 in the Summit League and 0-17 overall.

South Dakota took a 1-0 lead early after claiming two of the three doubles matches. Barbora Kollarova and Nanette Nylund defeated Morgan Brower and Sidney Brower 6-1 in the No. 1 spot followed by Luana Stanciu and Habiba Aly beating Emily Van Dijk and Maria Laura Velazco 6-1 in the No. 3 spot.

The Coyotes continued the momentum through singles play and took the win over South Dakota State by winning the first three matches in straight sets. Kollarova clinched the victory for USD by defeating Theodora Kyriakopoulou 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 2 spot.

At the No. 3 spot of the lineup, Aly toughed out a win in a super breaker over Morgan Brower 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 which makes this her fifth-straight win in singles.

South Dakota ends the regular season in Sioux Falls Sunday against Denver at 9:30 a.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics