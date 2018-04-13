First of Four Downtown Boutique Crawls Launches Friday

Carleen Wild
Sure, there may be snow on the way but some downtown area boutiques and restaurants are hoping you’ll brave the winter weather to take in a unique dining and shopping event, the first of its kind in Sioux Falls, tonight. The boutique crawl kicks off at 4PM  and the more boutiques you stop by the more times you will have an opportunity to enter & win what organizers are calling “the ULTIMATE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE”.

Each Boutique will be running their own special and might even have tasty treats and bubbly. Among the participants: TH GreyPrimp Sioux Falls, LOT 2029, Palmer Lea Boutique, Scratchpad Tees, A League of Your Own, Chelsea’s Boutique, Young & Richard’s Flowers, Say Anything… Jewelry by Stephanie Wilde, 605 Running Company, Great Outdoor Store, Rug & Relic, Sticks and Steel, Threads by Simply Perfect, Luca’s Boutique – Genuine Handmade Luxury, MK Threads Boutique.  Others have also come on board within just the past 24 hours. For additional information, click here.

