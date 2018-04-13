Grocery Stores Gearing Up For Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — During blizzards taking care of yourself is key, and that includes getting groceries before it’s too late.

With no travel advised tomorrow, supermarkets are packed with last minute shoppers in Sioux Falls. People are stocking up for the blizzard. The hot ticket items are the essentials – milk, bread and eggs along with bananas and cases of water.

We talked with Hy-Vee, Fairway Foods and Sunshine Foods. They all say they’ve been busy and are preparing for even bigger crowds tonight. Sunshine Foods in Sioux Falls says they’ve seen their customers double Thursday and Friday.

“Stocking up on some stuff because I know that we’ve got something coming because I already found out that Rapid City has gotten ten inches and I know it’s coming to Sioux Falls,” says Terri Johnson.

“We kind of started yesterday at another store, so we thought we’d finish up at this store because I hear we’re supposed to have a lot of snow tomorrow,” says Judy McNab.

Sunshine Foods is planning on being open Saturday. They also have the food shipments come earlier in the week to make sure they are stocked.