Interstate Closures Expand To Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – Officials have closed I-90 from Mitchell to Sioux Falls and Interstate 29 from Brookings to Sioux Falls.

Starting at 9 p.m., I-90 is now closed from Rapid City to Sioux Falls at the Marion Road exit and I-29 is closed from the North Dakota border to Sioux Falls at the I-90 interchange.

Officials says conditions are quickly deteriorating in the eastern part of the state as the expected blizzard moves in. Heavy snow and strong sustained winds are making their way east creating hazardous driving conditions due to icy, snow-packed roads and very limited visibility.

As this storm system moves through, more interstate closures and No Travel Advisories can be expected. Based on the National Weather Service forecast, it is highly likely I-29 from Sioux Falls to the Iowa border will close sometime during the overnight hours tonight or early Saturday morning.

Motorists are asked to postpone travel in most areas of the state tonight and well in to Saturday.