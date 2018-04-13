Kenny Anderson Jr. Endorses Jolene Loetscher for Sioux Falls Mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race for Sioux Falls Mayor is far from over. Paul TenHaken and Jolene Loetscher will face off in a runoff election on May 1st.

Today, Loetscher received the endorsement from one of the other candidates. Kenny Anderson Jr. announced his support for Loetscher at the VFW in Sioux Falls.

“It’s just an incredible moment for us to know that Kenny has served this city so tremendously, and his whole family has. And for him to say that he stands behind our vision and our belief, really means a lot to us,” says Loetscher.

Anderson says he could have sat back and watched the runoff play out, but he says the decision to endorse Loetscher was easy for him.

“I feel that Jolene will have that open ear, to all people of our city, not just one segment, and that was a real deciding factor for me,” says Anderson.

There are just 18 days until the runoff election.