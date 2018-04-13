Lawyer of fired FBI Deputy Dir. McCabe may file defamation suit vs. Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – TA lawyer for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says he’s considering filing a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his “colleagues.”

Attorney Michael Bromwich sarcastically thanked Trump in a Twitter post Friday for “providing even more material” for a lawsuit he’s considering.

The statement was in response to a Trump tweet that said McCabe had “LIED! LIED! LIED.”

Trump’s tweet followed a harshly critical inspector general report made public Friday. The report alleges that McCabe improperly authorized the release of information to a newspaper reporter and then misled investigators about it.

McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month, two days before his scheduled retirement.