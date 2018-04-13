Minnesota regulators approve Xcel electric car pilot program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Xcel Energy is rolling out a new pilot program in Minnesota aiming to increase interest in electric vehicles.

The Star Tribune reports that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the pilot program Thursday.

The utility’s program includes a “smart charger” that doesn’t require customers to install a second electrical meter, which can be a costly venture. It’ll be limited to 100 customers.

The company adopted a 40 percent discount rate for its electric vehicles in 2015, but other expenses continued to deter customers.

Only 150 customers are enrolled in the discount program, which requires customers to purchase a second meter. Most customers elected to pay the more expensive standard rate instead of installing a second meter.

Xcel estimates that there are about 5,700 electric vehicles in its service area.