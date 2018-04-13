Officials: Stay Home Unless It’s An Emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls is expecting its worst April snow storm in 25 years starting Friday evening.

“Please understand, Sioux Falls and South Dakota: we know what the heck we’re doing here,” said Mayor Mike Huether.

City officials have a message – stay home and stay off the roads unless it’s an emergency.

“There’s going to be appointments that can most likely be postponed,” said Police Chief Matt Burns. “There’s going to be things that have been planned for a long time that and things you know, plans put into it and maybe even some expense, but is it worth your safety? Is it worth the safety of your family?”

They need to keep the roads as empty as possible so they’re clear for emergency responders.

“We’re going to try to keep those emergency routes open,” said street manager Galynn Huber. “If there’s vehicles in front of us or vehicles around us, that tends to slow us down.”

“If there are persons that put themselves in a situation because of a lack of judgement because of a lack of forethought, certainly it does (it does) raise the risk to the first responders,” said Burns.

When the wind and snow come together, it creates low visibility. Huber also says this slush will be so heavy that your vehicle will be “thrown around” and could easily swerve.

“They’re talking about snow rates of up to two inches per hour,” said Huber. “Not too many people have seen that type of rate.”

Two inches of snow per hour means snow will fall faster than crews could clear it.

Places like the Midco Aquatic Center, the landfill, and libraries will be closed on Saturday.

“Some folks out there are just gonna go ‘ahhh you know, why are they doing that?’ And that may be unpopular amongst some,” said Huether.

Interstate closures are expected to continue. KDLT will continue to follow this historic storm throughout the wintery weekend.